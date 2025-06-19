Sam Altman Is a Billionaire But Not Because of OpenAI! Find Out How Much Is His Net Worth

The Chief Executive Officer of OpenAI, Sam Altman, is also a prolific venture investor, which is a relatively lesser known fact about him.

Sam Altman: Net Worth

The real-time net worth of Sam Altman according to Forbes is $1.8 billion and this net worth is not entirely supported by his OpenAI fame.

This is also supported by his venture investments.

Sam Altman: Success Story

In 2005, Sam Altman had dropped out of Stanford to open a social mapping company called Loopt, which was sold in 2012 for $43 million.

Altman used the proceeds from the sale of this company to seed his own venture fund.

He also became a partner at startup accelerator Y Combinator, then served as YC's president from 2014 to 2019.

The same year, he left YC to become the CEO of the artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, which is now worth approximately $80 billion, although he was briefly fired and rehired in 2023.

Altman does not have any equity in OpenAI, and instead he owes his wealth to his investments, including stakes in Stripe, Reddit and nuclear fusion firm Helion, according to Forbes.

His primary sources of wealth are all self-made and include his investments in different ventures as well.

