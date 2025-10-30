Sam Altman's Open AI Targets $1 Trillion Mainboard IPO Valuation

The Sam Altman led OpenAI, which has been a key player in rising AI adoption practices globally, is eyeing a crucial expansion move.

The San Francisco, California headquartered artificial intelligence major is gearing up towards filing its IPO papers as early as 2026, which could lead to a $1 trillion market valuation for ChatGPT's parent firm, citing a Reuters report.

In a preliminary discussions, OpenAI has reportedly considered raising a minimum of $60 billion in the public offering.

This large-scale capital infusion is key to Sam Altman’s plans to invest potentially trillions of dollars into global AI infrastructure, which includes the necessary computing power and data centers to achieve general artificial intelligence.

The AI space disruptor is prepping for one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) yet, and is. expected to submit its IPO documentation in the later half of 2026.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced that it has finished reorganising the conglomerate into a more conventional corporate structure, which would place it better for a public offering.

In a recently-held employee share sale, the company was valued at $500 billion.