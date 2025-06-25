Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP Today: Here's All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd, a manufacturer of electric resistance welded (“ERW”) steel pipes and structural tubes, has opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription today. The Raipur-based firm is looking to raise Rs 540 crore through a mix of fresh equity and an offer for sale (OFS).

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Price Band

As per market tracking websites, the price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 77–82 per share, with investors able to bid in lots of 182 shares, translating to a minimum application size of Rs 14,924 at the upper end. At the upper price band, the company is valued at around Rs 2,400 crore.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: GMP

As of 10:30 AM on June 25, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 10 per share, suggesting a potential listing price of around Rs 92—a 12.2% gain over the upper price band, as per a market tracking website.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Capital structure and fund Use

Sambhv Steel Tubes had earlier revealed that the offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 440 crore, while existing shareholders will offload Rs 100 crore through the OFS route. The company is looking to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt and for general corporate purposes, strengthening its balance sheet as it pursues capacity expansion.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors, reflecting early institutional interest in the offering.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO: Listing Date

The IPO will close on June 27, with shares expected to list on the BSE and NSE on July 2, 2025.

Sambhv Steel: Financial Performance

In FY24, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,286 crore, a 37% increase from the previous year. Its net profit stood at Rs 82 crore, with EBITDA margins hovering around 12.4%.

About the company

Sambhv Steel Tubes manufactures ERW pipes and structural steel tubes used across industries including infrastructure, agriculture, telecom, solar energy, and oil and gas. The company operates a fully integrated facility—from sponge iron to finished pipes. Its installed capacity currently stands at 1.12 million tonnes, and plans to ramp it up to 1.54 million tonnes in the near term.

