Saudi Aramco Reroutes Crude Cargoes To Yanbu To Ensure Safety And Supply Stability Amid Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Due To Iran War | EXCLUSIVE
Saudi Aramco told Republic Media Network it "adjusted crude cargo operations" to "prioritize safety," rerouting oil to Yanbu as the Strait of Hormuz halts. The giant remains "committed" to global supply continuity.
United States and Israel’s war with Iran has spilled over into the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, prompting a surge in oil prices.
Shipping through the strait, which carries one-fifth of the oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of gas, has ground to a near halt amid Iranian attacks on oil tankers in the region.
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura, largest domestic refinery, was recently struck by a drone as well.
This Aramco complex is considered the cornerstone of the kingdom's energy sector.
Republic Tv reached out to the Saudi Aramco the oil giant in Saudi Arabia regarding the status of the oil procurement from the Strait of Hormuz regarding the same.
Aramco’s official response to Republic TV, "Aramco has adjusted crude cargo operations to prioritize safety, service continuity, and help ensure reliability, temporarily redirecting allocated volumes to Yanbu as an option for customers unable to enter the Arabian Gulf"
They further added, "We remain fully committed to supporting and serving customers and are continuously assessing conditions with the aim of resuming standard procedures."
Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco recently shut its Ras Tanura refinery after a drone strike caused a blaze, on Monday, after Tehran launched strikes across the region in response to the US-Israeli attack on Iran.
