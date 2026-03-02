Saudi Energy Major Aramco's Oil Refinery Hit Amid Israel-US-Iran Conflict

The oil facility of Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, was engulfed in fumes on the third day of the West Asian conflict | Image: X

Amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, Tehran's Shahed-136 drones struck Aramco's oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. The Ras Tanura oil facility of Saudi Aramco near the industrial port city Jubail, was engulfed in fumes on the third day of the West Asian conflict that has resulted in surging global crude oil prices.

The small, isolated fire broke out at the facility but was contained quickly, a ​Semafor reporter ​said in a ‌post on X citing sources. The Ras Tanura refinery which is considered one of the biggest in the world has so far not reported any casualties or major damage.

Aramco, which is considered one of the largest producers of oil and gas, had begun its downstream operations in 1945 when its Ras Tanura refinery had kicked off its operations.

This facility now boasts of a crude distillation capacity of 550,000 barrels per day. Over the years, the Aramco facility has a diesel desulphurisation unit (commissioned in 1957), a special products blending facility and a refrigerated liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plant.

Currently, the rising geo-political uncertainty due to escalating attacks by Israel-US and Iran made crude oil prices surge as much as 13%. However, it fell to nearly 8% before falling short of $80 per barrel mark.

