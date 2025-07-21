SBI Customers Attention Please! Bank's UPI Will Be Down Tomorrow, July 22, 2025— Check Timing & Other Details

SBI I UPI Services: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has informed customers about its service interruptions and scheduled maintenance affecting its digital transactions. These updates are pertinent for those SBI customers, who majorly rely on UPI for day-today transactions and digital banking services to make regular financial transactions, according to SBI's latest social media post.

When Is SBI's Maintenance Scheduled?

The temporary unavailability of SBI UPI services will occur as a result of a pre-scheduled maintenance activity on its UPI services. This is expected to disrupt services between 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST).

Despite this temporary disruption, SBI customers can continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted digital payments during the maintenance window.

Taking to social media, the public lender said, "Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs on 22.07.2025 (IST). Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Steps To Enable UPI LITE on BHIM SBI Pay

Firstly, download and then launch BHIM SBI Pay.

Next, launch BHIM SBI Pay. Tap on UPI LITE section.

The app will prompt you to load the fund in UPI Lite.

Post successful loading the fund in it, the UPI lite will be enabled on the app.

UPI LITE limit as per SBI’s official site, “Currently customer can add maximum Rs. 2000/-. Customer can make maximum Rs. 500/- per transaction, with a total cumulative usage per day: Rs 4,000 (daily limit). Maximum balance which can be made available in UPI LITE account at any time: Rs 2,000.”

Recent technical issues affecting SBI services On July 18, 2025, SBI experienced intermittent disruptions with multiple services, including UPI, IMPS, YONO, and NEFT due to a technical issue. The bank reported that these services would fully resume by 01:30 hrs IST on the same day. SBI advised customers to use ATM services and UPI Lite as alternatives while regular services were being restored.

On July 16, 2025, SBI’s YONO login services were intermittently unavailable and were expected to be restored by 11:00 AM IST on that day.

Do you need a UPI PIN for UPI LITE transactions via BHIM SBI Pay app?

No, UPI LITE transactions do not require UPI PIN, making small-value payments quick and hassle-free through BHIM SBI Pay.

Can users disable UPI LITE after enabling it?

Yes, you SBI customers can disable UPI LITE anytime through the BHIM SBI Pay app.

Are UPI LITE transactions visible in my bank statement?