SBI Customers Shocked: Major Outage Hits YONO, UPI, NEFT, IMPS—Services Down Till 2:30 PM

SBI Outage: State Bank of India (SBI) customers faced an unexpected jolt on Wednesday as multiple banking services, including YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, Internet Banking (INB), and IMPS, went offline due to what the bank called a “technical issue.”



In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), the State Bank of India confirmed the disruption and set a recovery deadline of 2:30 PM on 2nd July 2025 (IST).



“Because of a technical issue, our YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, INB, and IMPS services are impacted. The services will be available by 14:30 hrs. 02.07.2025 (IST). Meanwhile, customers are advised to use our UPI Lite & ATM services,” SBI posted, apologising for the inconvenience and thanking customers for their patience.



The outage has triggered frustration among customers who rely on these channels for essential transactions. UPI, NEFT, and IMPS are among India’s most popular real-time payment methods, and disruptions can stall everything from business payments to daily expenses.



SBI, India’s largest public sector bank with over 470 million customers, said UPI Lite and ATMs remain functional. However, the limited options may not cover higher-value transfers or time-sensitive payments for many users.

The bank has not disclosed the exact nature of the “technical issue,” but such outages have previously raised concerns over the resilience of digital banking infrastructure.



Customers have taken to social media to voice their complaints, seek clarifications, and urge SBI to ensure faster restoration. Experts say while planned maintenance outages are common, sudden, large-scale disruptions highlight the need for robust backup systems and transparent communication.



SBI has promised services will be back by 2:30 PM. Customers are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and check for updates from the bank.



