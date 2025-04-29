SBI Fundraise: India's Biggest Lender To Consider Raising Equity Via FPO, QIP

SBI'S FPO: India's biggest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its meeting of board members slated for May 3 in Mumbai will also consider the proposal for raising equity during FY26 by way of Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and any other mode or combination of these.

In an earlier, exchange filing, the previous agenda in place was to review and approve the bank’s financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank had also informed that it might also consider the declaration of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. “The Central Board of the Bank may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2024-25,” SBI informed.

Following the announcement of results, an analyst meet will be held at 5:00 PM on the same day, as per the bank’s disclosure under Regulation 30(6). This session will provide insights into SBI’s financial performance and strategic direction for stakeholders and analysts.

SBI board meeting scheduled for May 3, 2025, will take a call over raising equity via FPO, QIP, and Rights Issue, as may be approved by the central government/Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

SBI Q4FY25 Results: Expectations & Trading Window

Additionally, in adherence to its Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, SBI noted that the trading window remains closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1, 2025, and will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are publicly disclosed.

SBI's board meeting for the purpose of declaring financial results follows suit post major banking firms Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have announced their earnings.