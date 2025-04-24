SBI Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: Check Quarterly Earnings Schedule of India's Largest PSU Bank

The State Bank of India ( SBI ), the country’s largest public sector lender, has announced that its central board will meet on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Mumbai to review and approve the bank’s financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.

In an official filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the state-owned bank confirmed the meeting is being convened in accordance with Regulations 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

“Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 In compliance with Regulation 29 (1) (a), Regulation 50 (1) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we advise that a meeting of the Central Board of the Bank will be held on Saturday, 3rd May 2025 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025,” the company said in its filing to BSE.

SBI Q4FY25 Results: Dividend declaration

Significantly, the Board may also consider a final dividend for FY2024–25 during the same session. “In terms of Regulation 29(1)(e), the Central Board may also consider declaration of dividend, if any,” the filing stated.

Following the announcement of results, an analyst meet will be held at 5:00 PM on the same day, as per the bank’s disclosure under Regulation 30(6). This session will provide insights into SBI’s financial performance and strategic direction for stakeholders and analysts.

SBI Q4FY25 Results: Trading Window

Additionally, in adherence to its Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, SBI noted that the trading window remains closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from April 1, 2025, and will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are publicly disclosed.