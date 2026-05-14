Gold Duty at 15%: Why Your Wedding Plans and Savings Just Got Costlier Overnight
The Center has raised the gold import duty to 15% to defend a record-low Rupee (95.85/$). An SBI report highlights the move as necessary to check the Current Account Deficit (CAD), while Motilal Oswal and ICICI Securities note a sharp "price shock" for the domestic jewelry market.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
The Indian government has officially raised the basic import duty on gold to 15%, up from the previous 6%, in a decisive move to stabilize the Rupee and manage a swelling trade deficit.
The notification comes as the Indian Rupee plummeted to a record low of 95.85 against the U.S. Dollar. By increasing the cost of gold—India’s second-largest import after crude oil—the Finance Ministry aims to reduce the "non-essential" dollar outflow and ease the pressure on foreign exchange reserves.
SBI Ecowrap
A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) highlights that the hike is a direct response to the widening Current Account Deficit (CAD). With Brent crude prices consistently trading above $105 due to the West Asia conflict, India’s import bill has reached a critical threshold.
According to the SBI report, gold imports in the last fiscal year surged to $71.98 billion. The report suggests that a higher duty is a "mechanical necessity" to deter physical demand and prevent the CAD from crossing the sustainable 2.5% of GDP limit.
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Brokerages Weigh In
The market reaction was immediate, with shares of major jewelry retailers like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers witnessing an intraday decline.
- Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the 15% duty creates a "significant price shock" for consumers. The brokerage expects domestic gold prices to rise by approximately ₹4,800 per 10 grams, which could lead to a 10–15% volume drop in the upcoming wedding season.
- ICICI Securities highlighted in its sector report that while organized players may gain market share in the long run, the immediate impact will be a margin squeeze as retailers struggle to pass on the full duty hike to price-sensitive buyers.
Smuggling Risk
The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has raised concerns regarding the 9% jump in duty. Historical data suggests that when the price gap between Indian and international gold (such as in Dubai) exceeds 10%, grey market activities tend to intensify.
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Industry reports indicate that a 15% duty could incentivize illicit gold inflows, potentially undermining the government’s goal of tracking financial transactions within the sector. The GJC has requested a "stabilization window" or a gradual reduction once the Rupee recovers to the 92-93 level.
Digital Assets
As physical gold becomes expensive, financial planners expect a surge in Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) and Gold ETFs. These instruments allow investors to track gold prices without paying the 15% import duty, offering a more efficient hedge against inflation while supporting the government's efforts to reduce physical gold consumption.