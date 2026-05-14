Gold Duty at 15%: Why Your Wedding Plans and Savings Just Got Costlier Overnight

The Indian government has officially raised the basic import duty on gold to 15%, up from the previous 6%, in a decisive move to stabilize the Rupee and manage a swelling trade deficit.

The notification comes as the Indian Rupee plummeted to a record low of 95.85 against the U.S. Dollar. By increasing the cost of gold—India’s second-largest import after crude oil—the Finance Ministry aims to reduce the "non-essential" dollar outflow and ease the pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

SBI Ecowrap

A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) highlights that the hike is a direct response to the widening Current Account Deficit (CAD). With Brent crude prices consistently trading above $105 due to the West Asia conflict, India’s import bill has reached a critical threshold.

According to the SBI report, gold imports in the last fiscal year surged to $71.98 billion. The report suggests that a higher duty is a "mechanical necessity" to deter physical demand and prevent the CAD from crossing the sustainable 2.5% of GDP limit.

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Brokerages Weigh In

The market reaction was immediate, with shares of major jewelry retailers like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers witnessing an intraday decline.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that the 15% duty creates a "significant price shock" for consumers. The brokerage expects domestic gold prices to rise by approximately ₹4,800 per 10 grams, which could lead to a 10–15% volume drop in the upcoming wedding season.

ICICI Securities highlighted in its sector report that while organized players may gain market share in the long run, the immediate impact will be a margin squeeze as retailers struggle to pass on the full duty hike to price-sensitive buyers.

Smuggling Risk

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has raised concerns regarding the 9% jump in duty. Historical data suggests that when the price gap between Indian and international gold (such as in Dubai) exceeds 10%, grey market activities tend to intensify.

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Industry reports indicate that a 15% duty could incentivize illicit gold inflows, potentially undermining the government’s goal of tracking financial transactions within the sector. The GJC has requested a "stabilization window" or a gradual reduction once the Rupee recovers to the 92-93 level.

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