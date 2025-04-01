SBI Server Down: Online Banking & UPI Services Disrupted

The State Bank of India ( SBI ) online banking, UPI, and YONO app services are facing downtime today. The bank has assured its customers that services will be restored soon. Meanwhile, users can opt for alternative payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, and net banking from other banks.

The public sector lender has informed its customers through a social media post on X, that certain banking services will be temporarily unavailable on April 1, 2025 for a specific duration due to the bank's Annual Closing activities.

Why Is This Downtime Needed?

Banks need this scheduled downtime so that they can finalise financial records, reconcile accounts, and ensure a seamless transition into the new financial year. Therefore, customers are advised to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconveniences, SBI wrote on X.

Additionally, the bank also informed its users on its website in a notification, "Due to Annual Closing activity, the services of Internet Banking, Retail, Merchant, Yono Lite, CINM, YONO Business Web & Mobile App, YONO, UPI will not be available tentatively between 13:00 Hrs IST and 16:00 Hrs IST on 1st April 2025. During this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available."

Which Of SBI's Services Are Available During This Time?

During this short maintenance window, the customers of SBI will be able to use: