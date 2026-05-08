SBI Shares Decline 7.42% After Q4 Result & Dividend Announcement: Check Key Details

SBI Share Price I Q4 Results: The shares of India's largest public lender State Bank of India declined as much as 7.42% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,010.90 apiece after the bank posted its Q4 results.

SBI Q4 Results

In the quarter ended March, SBI recored a 6% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profit to Rs 19,683.75 crore as compared to Rs 18,642.59 crore in the year ago period.

The Mumbai-headquartered lender reported a 4% YoY increase in the net interest income (NII), which is considered the difference between interest earned and expended, to Rs 44,380 crore,

The public sector bank also declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed as 16 May.

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It also posted a 5.6% YoY increase in its standalone net profit for Q4 FY26 to RS 19,683.75 crore. as compared to Rs 18,642.59 crore in the corresponding period previous year.

As of 2:25 PM, the SBI share price was trading 7.10% lower at Rs 1,014.60 per share.

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