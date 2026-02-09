SBI Shares Soar 7% to Hit 52-Week High Post Recording Highest-Ever Quarterly Profit In Q3FY26

SBI Share Price: The shares of State Bank of India surged as much as 7% to hit a fresh 52 high of Rs Rs 1,140.70 apiece on Monday, February 9, after recoding the highest quarterly profits in Q3, beating Dalal street expectations.

SBI Q3 Results

The State Bank of India on Saturday, February 7 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 21,317 crore for quarter ending December FY26, signalling a13.06 per cent rise.



India's largest public lender also reported a net profit of Rs 18,853 crore for the year-ago period, and Rs 21,137 crore in the previous September quarter.

The Mumbai-headquartered bank's total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 1,40,915 crore from Rs 1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses were up at Rs 1,08,052 crore as compared to Rs 1,04,917 crore in Q3 2024-25.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal in a brokerage note stated, "NII grew 9% YoY/5% QoQ to INR451.9b (in line). NIM stood at 2.99% (2bp QoQ improvement), with domestic NIMs improving 3bp QoQ to 3.12%."

"Fresh slippages stood at INR44.58b (vs. INR47.54b in 2QFY26). GNPA/NNPA ratios improved by 16bp/3bp QoQ to 1.57%/0.39%. PCR ratio moderated to 75.5%," it said.

Should You Buy Or Sell SBI Shares?

"We increase our earnings estimates by 3%/4.3% for FY27/28E and estimate FY27E RoA/RoE at 1.1%/15.9%. Reiterate BUY with a revised TP of INR1,300 (1.4x FY28E ABV + INR354 for subs)," Motilal Oswal noted.

The public lender's "opex grew 6% YoY/fell 1% QoQ to INR306.9b (3% lower than est.). PPoP grew 39.5% YoY/20.3% QoQ to INR328.6b (13% beat). C/I ratio stood at48.3% and the bank expects to maintain this at ~50% levels."

"Advances grew by a healthy 15.6% YoY/6.1% QoQ. Retail grew 15% YoY/4.4% QoQ, agri grew 17% YoY/6.5% QoQ, and SME grew 21% YoY/11%QoQ. Corporate growth was 13.4% YoY/7.6% QoQ," according to the brokerage house.