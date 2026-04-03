SBI Trustee Cuts Ties: HDFC And ICICI Shares Linked To Sky Gold Freed

SBI Trustee Company Ltd (STCL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets, has informed both stock market exchanges BSE, and NSE that it has released pledged shares of ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, which were held in its favour as Security Trustee for Sky Gold and Diamonds.

According to the exchange filing, the pledged shares were released on March 27, 2026, and that SBI Trustee now holds no encumbered shares in both HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank.

SBI Trustee was holding these shares as a security trustee on behalf of lenders in connection with Sky Gold and Diamonds.

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Pledged Shares Details

SBI Trustee had earlier held 2,52,356 HDFC Bank shares under encumbrance. This translated to 0.0016% of the bank’s total shareholding and voting capital. As per the disclosure, the 2,52,356 shares have now been released, taking the encumbered holding down to nil.

The filing further noted that HDFC Bank’s total equity share capital stood at 15,38,45,77,216 equity shares of Rs 1 each, aggregating Rs 15,38,45,77,216, based on the bank’s December 2025 shareholding pattern.

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In the case of ICICI Bank, SBI Trustee had held 2,12,101 shares under encumbrance. This made up for 0.0030% of the bank’s total shareholding and voting capital, however, the entire release 2,12,101 shares were released, bringing the encumbered holding in the stock to nil as well.

The disclosure further stated that ICICI Bank’s total equity share capital stood at 7,15,06,72,709 equity shares of ₹2 each, aggregating ₹14,30,13,45,418, as per the December 2025 shareholding pattern.