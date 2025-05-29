Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated May 29th 2025, 18:53 IST

SBM ZET Credit Card: FD-Backed Card for First-Time Borrowers Launched

SBM Bank India and ZET launch a new FD-backed credit card tailored for first-time borrowers. Discover how the SBM ZET Credit Card works, its benefits, eligibility, and why it’s a game-changer for credit newbies.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
SBM ZET Credit Card
SBM ZET Credit Card | Image: SBM ZET Credit Card

Credit score building platform ZET, and SBM Bank (India) have collectively launched the SBM ZET Credit Card, which is a fixed deposit (FD)-backed credit card.

Who Is This Card For?

This card is for individuals with no or limited credit history and it aims to help them build a strong credit score.

Powered by RuPay network, this card can be linked to any UPI app for daily payments.

Applicants applying for this card do not need an existing credit history, income proof, or high credit score. Instead, customers can secure the card by opening a fixed deposit with SBM Bank, starting from Rs 5,000.

Applicants can also use 90% of their deposit as the credit limit while continuing to earn an interest of up to 7% per annum.

This card can be of immense use for the millions of people who remain out of the  formal credit system, either due to no prior credit history or limited access to credit products.

The fixed deposits will be insured up to the limit of Rs 5 lakh by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

SBM ZET Credit Card Features

The SBM ZET Credit Card comes with no annual fees and includes in-app rewards on services like mobile recharges, electricity bill payments, and voucher purchases.

ZET is also planning to introduce UPI-specific rewards in the near-future and within a month of regular usage and timely repayments.

How To Apply?

Consumers can apply for the card through the ZET mobile app, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Also Read: New Pension Rules 2025: Key Changes And Who Is Covered

Published May 29th 2025, 18:53 IST