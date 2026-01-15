SC Rules Against Tiger Global On 2018 Flipkart Deal - All You Need To Know

Ruling against Tiger Global Management Llc, the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 15 upheld the income tax department's claim that capital gains arising from Walmart's $1.6 billion exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.

The apex court quashed the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgement, which ruled in favour of Tiger Global.

The top court's judgement was pronounced by a bench consisting of J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan will likely alter the way India's taxes foreign investors and how it reads a pertinent tax treaty - India-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

