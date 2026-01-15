Updated 15 January 2026 at 16:54 IST
SC Rules Against Tiger Global On 2018 Flipkart Deal - All You Need To Know
In a setback to Tiger Global Management Llc, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the income tax department’s claim that capital gains arising from the US-based investor’s $1.6-billion exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.
Ruling against Tiger Global Management Llc, the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 15 upheld the income tax department's claim that capital gains arising from Walmart's $1.6 billion exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.
The apex court quashed the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgement, which ruled in favour of Tiger Global.
The top court's judgement was pronounced by a bench consisting of J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan will likely alter the way India's taxes foreign investors and how it reads a pertinent tax treaty - India-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).
At the centre of the dispute was Tiger Global's $1.6-billion exit from Flipkart in 2018, when Walmart Inc. bought a controlling stake in the e-commerce major, making one of the largest cross-border deals in the south Asian nation.
