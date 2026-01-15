Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 15 January 2026 at 16:54 IST

SC Rules Against Tiger Global On 2018 Flipkart Deal - All You Need To Know

In a setback to Tiger Global Management Llc, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the income tax department’s claim that capital gains arising from the US-based investor’s $1.6-billion exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.

Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
Tiger Global I Flipkart Deal
Tiger Global I Flipkart Deal | Image: X

Ruling against Tiger Global Management Llc, the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 15 upheld the income tax department's claim that capital gains arising from Walmart's $1.6 billion exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.

The apex court quashed the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgement, which ruled in favour of Tiger Global.

Also Read: India-US trade deal 'very near' but can't put a deadline: Commerce Secy

The top court's judgement was pronounced by a bench consisting of J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan will likely alter the way India's taxes foreign investors and how it reads a pertinent tax treaty - India-Mauritius Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

Advertisement

At the centre of the dispute was Tiger Global's $1.6-billion exit from Flipkart in 2018, when Walmart Inc. bought a controlling stake in the e-commerce major, making one of the largest cross-border deals in the south Asian nation.

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 15 January 2026 at 16:54 IST