SC Seeks Responses from Anil Ambani Group, CBI and ED on PIL Alleging ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Bank Fraud
The Supreme Court has directed industrialist Anil Ambani and the Anil Ambani Group to file a response to a public interest litigation seeking a court-monitored investigation into an alleged bank fraud of nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore. The apex court has also asked the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to submit status reports on their ongoing investigations, allowing the agencies to file the reports in a sealed cover if the probes are incomplete.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed Anil Ambani and the Anil Ambani Group to file a counter affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale bank fraud amounting to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which noted that responses were required from all concerned parties to assess the status of the allegations raised in the plea.
CBI, ED Asked To Submit Status Report
The apex court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit status reports detailing the progress of their respective investigations related to the alleged fraud.
The bench clarified that if the investigations are still ongoing, the agencies may submit their reports in a sealed cover, in keeping with established legal procedure.
PIL Alleges Large-Scale Financial Irregularities
The PIL has been filed by EAS Sarma, a former IAS officer, who has alleged that Anil Ambani siphoned off close to ₹1.5 lakh crore by declaring bankruptcy of several group companies.
According to the petitioner, this was allegedly done with the tacit support of certain government and banking officials. The plea seeks a court-monitored investigation into the matter, citing concerns over accountability and the scale of the alleged financial irregularities.
Court Had Earlier Issued Notice
The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice in the matter and sought responses from the concerned parties. During the hearing on Friday, the court reiterated the need for updated information from investigative agencies before proceeding further.
The matter is expected to be taken up after the responses and status reports are placed before the court.
