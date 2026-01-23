SC Seeks Responses from Anil Ambani Group, CBI and ED on PIL Alleging ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Bank Fraud

The Supreme Court has directed industrialist Anil Ambani and the Anil Ambani Group to file a response to a PIL | Image: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Anil Ambani and the Anil Ambani Group to file a counter affidavit in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging large-scale bank fraud amounting to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which noted that responses were required from all concerned parties to assess the status of the allegations raised in the plea.

CBI, ED Asked To Submit Status Report

The apex court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit status reports detailing the progress of their respective investigations related to the alleged fraud.

The bench clarified that if the investigations are still ongoing, the agencies may submit their reports in a sealed cover, in keeping with established legal procedure.

PIL Alleges Large-Scale Financial Irregularities

The PIL has been filed by EAS Sarma, a former IAS officer, who has alleged that Anil Ambani siphoned off close to ₹1.5 lakh crore by declaring bankruptcy of several group companies.

According to the petitioner, this was allegedly done with the tacit support of certain government and banking officials. The plea seeks a court-monitored investigation into the matter, citing concerns over accountability and the scale of the alleged financial irregularities.

Court Had Earlier Issued Notice

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice in the matter and sought responses from the concerned parties. During the hearing on Friday, the court reiterated the need for updated information from investigative agencies before proceeding further.