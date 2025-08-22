SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi, Putin Among 20 Leaders To Attend Summit In China's Tianjin

China said on Friday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month is going to be the largest in the bloc's history, as 20 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending it.

More About The Summit

The meeting of the 10-member grouping from August 31-September 1 is the fifth summit being hosted by China at Tianjin. It will also be the largest in SCO history, the Assistant Foreign Minister of China, Liu Bin told a media briefing.

Other than the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the summit will be attended by PM Modi and a host of world leaders Liu said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President and his counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh are other prominent leaders to attend the summit, he said.

The Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nepal's Prime Minister KP SHarma and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will also attend the summit, Liu added.

Additionally, officials of 10 international organisations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and SCO Secxretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, will also attend the event, making it the largest in the organisation's history.