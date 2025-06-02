Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Finalized: Here's How to Check Your Status Online

The allotment status for Scoda Tubes' Rs 220 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been finalized, marking a significant milestone for investors who subscribed during the offer period from May 28 to May 30. Those who applied for the IPO can now check their share allotment status online through the official channels.

How to check your status online

Investors can visit the website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime, to verify their allotment. On the registrar’s portal, users must select ‘Scoda Tubes Limited’ from the dropdown list. Allotment status can be accessed using various identifiers, including PAN, application number, DP ID, or bank account number. After entering the required details, users simply need to click on 'Search' to view their allotment.

How to check your status on stock exchanges

Alternatively, allotment status can also be checked through the BSE’s official website. On the BSE IPO allotment page, users should select 'Equity' as the issue type and then choose ‘Scoda Tubes Limited’ from the dropdown under issue name. They must then provide their PAN or application number, complete the CAPTCHA verification, and click ‘Search’ to retrieve the status.

Scoda Tubes' subscription response

Scoda Tubes' IPO received an overwhelming response from investors across categories. The issue was oversubscribed 57.37 times, reflecting strong demand and market confidence. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment saw subscriptions to the tune of 72.97 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 121.72 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment also saw enthusiastic participation, being oversubscribed 20.89 times.

Scoda IPO price band

The IPO was priced at Rs 140 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 100 shares. In the unofficial grey market, Scoda Tubes’ shares are currently commanding a premium of Rs 20.5 over the issue price. This implies a potential listing price of around Rs 160.5 per share, translating to an expected listing gain of approximately 14.64 percent.

Scoda Tubes listing plans