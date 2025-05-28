Scoda Tubes IPO Opens: Should You Subscribe? Check GMP, Lot Size & Listing Date

Founded in 2008, Scoda Tubes Limited specialises in manufacturing stainless-steel tubes and pipes. The company's product line includes seamless and welded variants, catering to diverse industrial applications.



Scoda Tubes IPO Details

Scoda Tubes' initial public offering (IPO) begins today, May 28, 2025, with plans to raise Rs 220 crore solely through a fresh issue of shares.

Scoda Tubes IPO Price Band

The IPO price band is set between Rs 130 to Rs 140 per share, targeting a wide investor base.



Scoda Tubes IPO Lot Size

Investors are encouraged to bid at the cutoff price to manage oversubscription risks. The IPO requires a minimum lot size of 100 shares, amounting to an investment of at least Rs 13,000 for retail investors. The offering also caters to non-institutional investors (NII) with lot sizes starting at 1,500 shares (Rs 2,10,000) and 7,200 shares (Rs 10,08,000) for qualified institutional buyers (QIB).



Scoda Tubes IPO GMP Today

As of May 28, 2025, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Scoda Tubes IPO stands at Rs 22, suggesting an estimated listing price of Rs 162 per share (Rs 140 + GMP). This projection indicates a potential gain of 15.71% per share upon listing, as per market tracker website.





Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Date

According to market trackers, the IPO allotment is scheduled for June 2, 2025, with tentative listing on June 4, 2025, on both BSE and NSE. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd serves as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited acts as the registrar for the issue.



The company intends to use the funds raised through the public offering for various purposes. Rs 77 crore will be allocated to finance the expansion of production capacity for seamless and welded tubes and pipes. RS 110 crore will be used to meet a portion of the company's incremental working capital needs. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes.