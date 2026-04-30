India’s capital markets regulator has moved to cut the red tape for private equity and venture capital funds, operationalizing a "Fast-Track" mechanism for the launch of new investment schemes.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on Thursday that Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) will now be able to proceed with the launch of their non-Large Value Fund (non-LVF) schemes and solicit capital from investors just 30 days after filing their application.

Previously, fund managers often faced extended timelines as they waited for SEBI to review their Private Placement Memorandum (PPM). PPM is the primary document that outlines a fund's strategy and terms, and provides detailed comments. Under the new "Ease of Doing Business" measure, if the regulator does not advise otherwise within the 30-day window, the AIF is free to circulate the PPM to prospective investors.

This framework is expected to provide much-needed regulatory certainty to fund managers looking to hit specific market windows or close time-sensitive deals.

Advertisement

Selective Oversight Maintained

While the mechanism speeds up the process, it does not mean a total withdrawal of oversight. The "unless otherwise advised" clause ensures that SEBI retains the power to pause or flag any filings that appear non-compliant or high-risk. The rule specifically applies to non-LVF schemes, as Large Value Funds for accredited investors already enjoy certain regulatory relaxations.

The new circular comes into immediate effect. Indian AIF industry continues to grow at a record pace, with total commitments crossing ₹15.74 lakh crore this year.