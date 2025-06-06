SEBI Freezes Mehul Choksi’s Bank Accounts To Recover Rs 2.1 Crore In Insider‑Trading Case

Failure to Comply Triggers Bank Account Freeze

The SEBI recovery officer noted that no payment had been made by Choksi despite a demand notice being issued on May 15, 2025. Given the potential risk that Choksi might dispose of or transfer the funds, SEBI moved swiftly to safeguard its recovery interests.



“There is sufficient reason to believe that the Defaulter may dispose of the amounts/proceeds in the Bank Accounts held with your Bank,” SEBI stated in its notice.



Scope of Attachment: All Accounts and Proceeds Covered

In a sweeping move, SEBI directed all banks in India to immediately attach:

All bank accounts and lockers, whether held singly or jointly by Mehul Choksi.

Any other proceeds or amounts, currently due or that may become due in future, which are held by banks on behalf of Choksi.

This action blocks any potential transaction or withdrawal by Choksi from these financial assets until SEBI recovers the full dues.



Background: The Gitanjali Gems Saga

Mehul Choksi, once a high-profile businessman, fled India in early 2018 amid a massive banking fraud probe involving Gitanjali Gems and Punjab National Bank (PNB). He was accused of colluding with bank officials to siphon off funds through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).



Though the criminal cases are ongoing, this recovery action pertains to regulatory penalties imposed by SEBI under securities law violations.

