SEBI Chairman Outlines Strict New Debt Disclosures and Upcoming Corporate Bond Tokenisation Pilot

India's markets regulator is reviewing whether listed debt securities should be subject to disclosure requirements on par with those for listed equities, its chief said at an event on Tuesday, as it also moves ahead with plans to pilot tokenisation of corporate bonds to modernise the market.

Here are some details:

* Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is reviewing whether listed debt should have disclosure norms similar to listed equity to enhance transparency and investor protection in debt markets, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said

* The move comes as policymakers look to deepen India's corporate bond market, which remains relatively underdeveloped compared with equity markets

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* Regulator is also exploring a pilot for tokenisation of corporate bonds with rollout expected in six to nine months, according to Pandey

* Use of digital ledger technology expected to enable near-instant settlements in corporate bond market

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