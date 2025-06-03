Second-Hand, Smart Move? How the Used Car Market Offers Better ROI

How To Check If A Used Car Has Been In An Accident Before You Buy It | Image: Representational

With new car prices reaching new highs, many Indian buyers are turning to used cars as a practical alternative. Pre-owned vehicles are no longer seen as a compromise, but a smarter financial choice—especially for value-conscious buyers.

Why is the major shift?

A major reason for the shift is depreciation. New cars lose up to 30% of their value in the first year. In contrast, a three-year-old car has already taken this hit, meaning its value now drops more slowly. That translates to better resale prospects and a higher return on investment (ROI).

Other advantages of pre-owned cars

Used cars also mean lower loan amounts, smaller EMIs, and reduced insurance and registration fees. This is a relief for households already stretched by rising interest rates and living expenses.

Better alternatives

Gone are the days when buying a second-hand car meant taking big risks. Today, certified pre-owned programs and trusted online platforms have raised the standards. These services typically include thorough vehicle inspections, warranty coverage, and verified ownership and accident histories. This makes the buying experience much safer and more transparent for consumers.

Who’s buying used cars?

From young professionals buying their first vehicle to families upgrading from an older model, the appeal of used cars cuts across demographics. Many buyers find they can access higher-end models at the same price as new entry-level vehicles, effectively getting more value for their money.

What to Watch Out For?

Despite improvements in the market, some risks remain. Buyers should be cautious of odometer tampering or vehicles with unresolved loans. However, purchasing through certified dealers or verified digital platforms significantly reduces these risks and offers greater peace of mind.

The bottomline