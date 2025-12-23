Secure Skies Ahead: Noida Airport Teams with Tech Mahindra for 24/7 Cyber Shield & Network Resilience

Noida International Airport has entered into a partnership with Tech Mahindra to build and manage an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre. This collaboration aims to create a secure and resilient digital system for the airport.

According to a Tech Mahindra release, the centre will handle both network and cybersecurity operations to ensure smooth and safe travel for passengers. As part of this agreement, Tech Mahindra provides round-the-clock monitoring of the airport's critical IT infrastructure. This includes managing applications, databases, and servers to prevent any technical disruptions. The integrated operations center focuses on finding and fixing network or security issues before they cause problems. This proactive approach helps the airport maintain continuous operations and a strong defense against digital threats.

Speaking about the partnership, Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said, "As a greenfield airport, we have the unique opportunity to embed resilience, security, and operational excellence into our digital ecosystem from day one. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a critical step in building a robust, future-ready network and cyber security framework that supports safe, reliable, and seamless airport operations."

The partnership focuses on making cybersecurity a core part of airport functions. Tech Mahindra works to build a scalable technology framework that supports the airport from its start. This system allows the airport to handle large amounts of data while keeping information safe. By using global best practices, the airport aims to create a trustworthy environment for its digital platforms and physical infrastructure.

Sahil Dhawan, President and Head - India, Middle East & Africa Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "Airports today are complex digital ecosystems where network resilience and cyber security are as critical as physical infrastructure. Our partnership with Noida International Airport reflects a shared vision to embed security, reliability, and operational excellence into the airport's technology foundation. Through the integrated Network and Security Operations Centre, we will deliver round-the-clock monitoring, proactive threat detection, and rapid incident response across the airport's critical IT and digital platforms."

