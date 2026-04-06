Senco Gold Shares Skyrocket 13% After This Q4 Business Update - Check Details

The shares of gold jewellery major Senco Gold Ltd. skyrocketed as much as 13% to hit Rs 326.80 per share on Monday's trading session after the top jewellery retailer posted sold Q4 business update.

The company announced plans to launch 20-25 brick-and-mortar stores in FY27, while eyeing value growth ranging between 20% to 25% in the next fiscal.

Senco Gold is also targeting Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) to be in the 7.5% to 7.8% range next year.

In the ongoing fiscal year, Senco's revenue growth rose to 35% from 21% as compared to the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue increased 46% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY26, as a result of the wedding season.

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This growth comes amid volatile global cues and elevated gold prices. In Q4 FY26, gold prices have been highly volatile, rising 20% QoQ to a peak level of USD 5595/Oz and, given the war and global uncertainty, again fell almost 20% to USD 4500/Oz in mid-March and currently settling around the USD 4700/Oz level, with a daily price variation of 2-5%.

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The company noted that demand and that it was able to managed inventory in line with shifting consumer preferences.

CFO and Head of Investor Relations Sanjay Banka noted Senco has a strong store expansion pipeline for H1 FY27 and plans to open 20-25 outlets during FY27, with a sharper focus on the franchise route.

The company is targeting at least 20-25% growth while maintaining EBITDA margins in the 7.5%-7.8% range.

On the expansion front, the company added seven showrooms in Q4, taking its total network to 201 stores, including 102 company-owned outlets, 85 franchise stores, 12 Sennes stores, and two international outlets in Dubai.

Senco Gold also noted that it is “geared up for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Poila Boishak, Baishakhi, Rath Yatra & Raja Parba in Odisha and the summer wedding season in Q1 FY27 with curated collections and hyper-local jewellery.”