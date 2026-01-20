Sensex Falls Over 1100 Points, Nifty Near 25,200; All Sectors Trade in Red

Indian equity benchmarks declined sharply in trade on Tuesday | Image: Republic

Indian equity markets traded significantly lower on Tuesday, as the NSE Nifty 50 fell 353 points, or 1.4%, to close at 25,233, marking its biggest one-day fall since April 2025 and its lowest closing level in nearly three months. The index briefly slipped below the 25,200 mark intraday before recovering marginally towards the close.

The BSE Sensex dropped 1,066 points, or 1.28%, to settle at 82,180, as selling pressure intensified across heavyweight stocks.

The sharp sell-off resulted in significant erosion of investor wealth. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by over ₹10 lakh crore during the session.

Market breadth remained decisively negative, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:6, highlighting the extent of the sell-off.

All Sectoral Indices Trade Lower

All major sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red, indicating broad-based weakness across the market.

The Nifty IT index was among the worst performers, declining over 1%, while financial services, banking, metals, realty, auto, and FMCG indices also recorded losses during the session.

Key Stocks See Sharp Cuts

Several heavyweight and actively traded stocks contributed to the decline:

LTIMindtree fell over 6%, emerging as one of the top losers on the Nifty IT index.

Wipro declined around 2.45% in intraday trade.

Infosys slipped close to 1.50%, adding pressure on the IT pack.

ICICI Bank was down by 0.35%, weighing on the banking index.

Oberoi Realty dropped over 7%, while other real estate stocks also traded lower.

Ola Electric shares fell around 3% during the session.

Indigo was down over 3%.

Most of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in negative territory at the time of reporting.

Market Breadth Remains Weak

Market breadth was firmly negative, with declining shares outnumbering advancing stocks on both the NSE and BSE.