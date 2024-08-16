Published 17:22 IST, August 16th 2024
Sensex jumps 1,330 pts to 2-week high on easing US recession fears, rate cut hopes
Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sensex jumps 1,330 pts to 2-week high on easing US recession fears, rate cut hopes | Image: Republic World
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:22 IST, August 16th 2024