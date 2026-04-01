Sensex Jumps 1,900 Pts, Nifty Up 2.6% on FY27 Open; West Asia De-escalation Hopes Fuel Relief Rally
Indian equity benchmarks started the new financial year on a dominant note, as the BSE Sensex soared over 1,900 points. The rally was fueled by a significant cooling of geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a strong overnight performance on Wall Street. Despite a new hike in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) taking effect today, broad-based buying across IT, banking, and auto sectors propelled the Nifty 50 back above the 22,900 mark.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
As of 10:10 AM IST, the BSE Sensex was trading at 73,884.60, representing a massive gain of 1,927.05 points or 2.68%. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 572.95 points, or 2.56%, to reach 22,904.35. The banking sector led the charge, with the Nifty Bank index jumping 2.33% to hover around the 48,642.10 level.
Bulls Charge as Geopolitical Clouds Clear
Indian markets witnessed a relief rally on Wednesday morning. The surge follows comments from Washington indicating a potential "off-ramp" for the conflict in the Middle East, which had battered global equities throughout March. The domestic sentiment was further bolstered by the India VIX (volatility index) plunging nearly 12%, suggesting that the extreme fear seen in the previous month is receding. While today marks a settlement holiday due to the annual closing of bank accounts, trading remained seamless with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) leading the charge to absorb any residual foreign fund selling.
Stocks in Focus
- InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Shares jumped 4.2% to ₹4,107.80 after the airline appointed former British Airways chief William Walsh as its new CEO.
- Trent Ltd: The top gainer on the Nifty, surging 6.5% on robust expectations for the upcoming earnings season.
- Reliance Industries (RIL): Gained 2.8% to ₹3,014.50, providing the heavy-weight support needed for the Sensex’s 1,900-point climb.
- Sammaan Capital: Locked in an upper circuit of 8.2% following news of a major stake acquisition by Abu Dhabi-based IHC.
- Adani Power: Witnessed high volumes as it officially entered the Futures & Options (F&O) segment today.
Reasons for the Surge
- Reports of US-Iran negotiations have drastically lowered crude oil risk premiums, a massive positive for oil-importing India.
- All three major U.S. indices closed sharply higher on Tuesday night, providing a "risk-on" template for Asian markets.
- April 1 typically sees fresh capital inflows from pension funds and insurance companies at the start of the new financial year (FY27).
- After a nearly 10% correction in March, many blue-chip stocks reached attractive entry points for long-term investors.