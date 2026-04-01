As of 10:10 AM IST, the BSE Sensex was trading at 73,884.60, representing a massive gain of 1,927.05 points or 2.68%. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 572.95 points, or 2.56%, to reach 22,904.35. The banking sector led the charge, with the Nifty Bank index jumping 2.33% to hover around the 48,642.10 level.

Bulls Charge as Geopolitical Clouds Clear

Indian markets witnessed a relief rally on Wednesday morning. The surge follows comments from Washington indicating a potential "off-ramp" for the conflict in the Middle East, which had battered global equities throughout March. The domestic sentiment was further bolstered by the India VIX (volatility index) plunging nearly 12%, suggesting that the extreme fear seen in the previous month is receding. While today marks a settlement holiday due to the annual closing of bank accounts, trading remained seamless with domestic institutional investors (DIIs) leading the charge to absorb any residual foreign fund selling.