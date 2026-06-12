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Sensex, Nifty 50 Surge Over 1% After Renewed Expectations Of US-Iran Peace Deal

While Nifty 50 surged 1.08% to 23412.50 level, Sensex rose 1.19% to 74709.30 level.

Nitin Waghela
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Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 rang in green on Friday, June 12, tracking strong gains across global markets after the US President Donald Trump's statement on cancelling plans to strike Iran.

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While Nifty 50 surged 1.08% to 23412.50 level, Sensex rose 1.19% to 74709.30 level. 

Published By:
 Nitin Waghela
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