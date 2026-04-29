Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a massive rebound in morning trade on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 both surged over 1%, erasing the caution seen in the previous session. Investors cheered strong corporate earnings and a slight stabilization in global energy cues.

As of 10:39 AM IST, the Nifty 50 stood at 24,274.30, up by 275.95 points or 1.15%. The index opened at 24,096.90 and hit an intraday high of 24,296.30 against a low of 24,059.95.

The BSE Sensex surged to 77,782.95, marking a gain of 896.04 points or 1.17%. Market breadth remained firmly positive as bulls dominated the opening hour of trade.

Auto and Banking Lead the Rally

The Nifty Auto index emerged as a top performer. Maruti Suzuki shares gained momentum after the company reported a record annual consolidated net profit of ₹14,679.5 crore for FY26. Total vehicle sales for the carmaker hit a milestone of 24.22 lakh units.

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In the banking sector, Bandhan Bank shares jumped 8% following its latest quarterly performance. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra also featured among the top gainers. Energy heavyweight Reliance Industries provided significant support to the indices, trading with gains of over 1.3%.

Corporate Earnings and Buzzing Stocks

Several stocks moved on the back of specific news triggers:

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CEAT Ltd: The tyre maker reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹243.8 crore for Q4.

Dr. Reddy's: Traded higher by 1.5% ahead of its sectoral updates.

ONGC and Coal India: Both stocks gained over 3% as crude oil prices remained elevated above $110 per barrel despite recent ceasefire talks.

HCL Tech: Showed signs of recovery after a recent 17% slide post-earnings.

Market sentiment improved despite Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloading shares worth ₹2,103 crore on Tuesday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) countered this by purchasing equities worth ₹1,712 crore.