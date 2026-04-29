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Sensex Gains 900 Pts, Nifty Reclaims 24,200 Mark; Maruti and Reliance Lead Market Rebound

Indian equity benchmarks staged a powerful recovery on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, as the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,200 level. Driven by stellar earnings from Maruti Suzuki and a sharp 8% jump in Bandhan Bank, the markets shrugged off global volatility. While FIIs remained net sellers on Tuesday, strong domestic institutional support and stabilizing oil prices fueled the morning rally.

Shourya Jha
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Sensex and Nifty 50 live trading chart showing green surge on April 29 2026.
Sensex Jumps 900 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,200 | Image: Unsplash

Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a massive rebound in morning trade on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 both surged over 1%, erasing the caution seen in the previous session. Investors cheered strong corporate earnings and a slight stabilization in global energy cues.

As of 10:39 AM IST, the Nifty 50 stood at 24,274.30, up by 275.95 points or 1.15%. The index opened at 24,096.90 and hit an intraday high of 24,296.30 against a low of 24,059.95.

The BSE Sensex surged to 77,782.95, marking a gain of 896.04 points or 1.17%. Market breadth remained firmly positive as bulls dominated the opening hour of trade.

Auto and Banking Lead the Rally

The Nifty Auto index emerged as a top performer. Maruti Suzuki shares gained momentum after the company reported a record annual consolidated net profit of ₹14,679.5 crore for FY26. Total vehicle sales for the carmaker hit a milestone of 24.22 lakh units.

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In the banking sector, Bandhan Bank shares jumped 8% following its latest quarterly performance. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra also featured among the top gainers. Energy heavyweight Reliance Industries provided significant support to the indices, trading with gains of over 1.3%.

Corporate Earnings and Buzzing Stocks

Several stocks moved on the back of specific news triggers:

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  • CEAT Ltd: The tyre maker reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹243.8 crore for Q4.
  • Dr. Reddy's: Traded higher by 1.5% ahead of its sectoral updates.
  • ONGC and Coal India: Both stocks gained over 3% as crude oil prices remained elevated above $110 per barrel despite recent ceasefire talks.
  • HCL Tech: Showed signs of recovery after a recent 17% slide post-earnings.

Market sentiment improved despite Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloading shares worth ₹2,103 crore on Tuesday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) countered this by purchasing equities worth ₹1,712 crore.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed following a tech-led decline on the Nasdaq. However, the domestic focus remained on a heavy earnings calendar, with Vedanta, Adani Power, and Federal Bank slated to report their March-quarter results today.

Also read: 'On Verge Of Stopping Ops': Airlines' Mayday Call To Centre

Published By :
Shourya Jha
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