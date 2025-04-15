Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars Up To 1,500 Points, Nifty Gains Above 450 - What's Fueling The Rally?

The BSE Sensex surged by 1,562.54 points, or 2.08%, reaching 76,719.80, while Nifty50 also saw strong gains, up by 477.25 points, or 2.09%, reaching 23,305.80. | Image: Freepik

Stock Market Today: Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty50, opened sharply higher on Tuesday, driven by broad-based buying across various sectors. This positive movement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced exemptions for electronics from steep "reciprocal" tariffs, boosting investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex surged by 1,562.54 points, or 2.08%, reaching 76,719.80, while Nifty50 also saw strong gains, up by 477.25 points, or 2.09%, reaching 23,305.80.

Top Gainers And Losers

Among the top-performing stocks, Tata Motors, L&T, HDFC Bank, and M&M rose significantly, with Tata Motors up by 5.03%, L&T by 3.85%, and HDFC Bank gaining 3.53%. Other major gainers included Adani Ports, ICICI Bank , and Bharti Airtel. On the downside, ITC, Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever saw minor declines.

Nifty Sectoral Indices

Meanwhile, most sectoral indices saw strong gains, reflecting broad market optimism. The Nifty Auto index rose by 3.20%, led by gains in automobile stocks. The Nifty IT index increased by 1.50%, benefiting from positive movement in technology stocks. The Nifty Metal index climbed 2.52%, and the Nifty Realty index saw a 3.56% rise, supported by strong performance in real estate. The Nifty Financial Services 25/50 index grew by 2.44%, while the Nifty Pharma index increased by 1.99%. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose by 1.44%, and the Nifty Private Bank index gained 2.08%.

Factors Driving the Rise in Share Market

Several factors contributed to the rise in the share market on Tuesday, including the strength of the rupee, oil prices, global market trends, and activity from foreign and domestic investors.

Rupee Strengthens

The Indian rupee strengthened by 39 paise, trading at 85.71 against the US dollar in early Tuesday trading. This was due to a strong rally in Indian stock markets and low oil prices. A weaker US dollar also helped the rupee, even though foreign investors were pulling money out of the country. The US decision to delay additional tariffs on India until July 9 also supported the rupee.

Oil Prices Go Up

Oil prices saw a small increase, with Brent crude rising by 0.2% to $64.88 per barrel and US oil increasing slightly to $61.53. This was helped by good news about China’s oil imports, but worries about the global economy and fuel demand kept the price rise limited.

Asian and US Markets Perform Well

Asian markets started Tuesday positively, following the good mood from Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose by 1.04%, and South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.39%. In the US, the stock market ended Monday strong, with the Dow Jones rising by 312 points, the S&P 500 gaining 0.79%, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.64%.

Investor Activity

Foreign investors continued selling Indian stocks, withdrawing Rs 2,519 crore on April 11, making it the ninth day in a row of selling. However, domestic investors stepped in to buy stocks worth Rs 3,759 crore, helping to support the market.