Updated 27 March 2026 at 10:38 IST
Sensex Tanks 1,000 Pts: Why Trump’s Strike Pause Couldn't Save Indian Markets from the Rupee's 94.29 Rout
Indian markets opened deep in the red on Friday, with the Sensex tumbling over 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 sliding 1.1%. The primary driver is the Indian rupee hitting a record low of 94.29 against the dollar, coupled with a cautious market weight rating from Goldman Sachs. While IT stocks provided a minor defensive hedge due to dollar-based earnings, the broader market, led by Banks and Autos, faced intense selling pressure.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Dalal Street faced a sharp correction on Friday | Image: Republic
Indian equity benchmarks suffered a sharp correction on Friday morning, as a historic plunge in the local currency and a tactical downgrade from a global brokerage sent investors scurrying for safety.
The NSE Nifty 50 shed 256.30 points, or 1.1%, to trade at 23,050.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1,000.95 points, or 1.33%, to 74,272.50. Market participants attributed the bloodbath to a combination of deteriorating macro indicators and persistent capital outflows.
Why the Indian Markets are Bleeding
The downward spiral was fueled by a "perfect storm" of domestic and international pressures:
- Rupee at Life-Low: The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low of 94.29 against the U.S. dollar. The breach of the 94-level has heightened fears regarding the cost of imports and potential inflationary pressure, leading to aggressive selling in rate-sensitive sectors.
- Brokerage Downgrade: Sentiment soured after Goldman Sachs lowered its stance on Indian equities to market weight. The firm cited expensive valuations and a projected slowdown in corporate earnings growth for the upcoming fiscal quarters.
- Geopolitical Friction: Despite a temporary lull in West Asia, high crude oil prices, with Brent hovering near $100, continue to weigh on India’s fiscal deficit outlook.
- Banking Sector Stress: The Nifty Bank index was among the worst-hit, sliding 1.61% or by over 800 points. Large private lenders, which carry significant weight in the indices, saw heavy offloading by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).
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Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 10:38 IST