Sensex Tanks 1,000 Pts: Why Trump’s Strike Pause Couldn't Save Indian Markets from the Rupee's 94.29 Rout

Rupee at Life-Low: The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low of 94.29 against the U.S. dollar. The breach of the 94-level has heightened fears regarding the cost of imports and potential inflationary pressure, leading to aggressive selling in rate-sensitive sectors.

Brokerage Downgrade: Sentiment soured after Goldman Sachs lowered its stance on Indian equities to market weight. The firm cited expensive valuations and a projected slowdown in corporate earnings growth for the upcoming fiscal quarters.

Geopolitical Friction: Despite a temporary lull in West Asia, high crude oil prices, with Brent hovering near $100, continue to weigh on India’s fiscal deficit outlook.