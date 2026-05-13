Market Volatility: Sensex and Nifty Stagnant; Banking Drags as Titan Leads Sectoral Sell-off

The NSE Nifty 50 opened at 23,362.45 and hit an intraday high of 23,503.80 before settling near 23,399.45. Despite the marginal 0.09% gain, the advance-decline ratio favored bears, with nearly 2,711 stocks declining against 584 advances on the broader exchange.

The BSE Sensex remained largely unchanged at 74,564.09, gaining just 4.85 points. Traders are keeping a close watch on the 23,123 level as a potential support zone if the current consolidation fails.

Jewelry Bleeds, FMCG Leads

Reportedly, the government has taken a decision to hike gold and silver import duties to 15%. This move sent shockwaves through the jewellery sector.

Titan Company: The stock was the top Nifty loser, crashing 6.85% to trade at ₹4,200.

Tata Consumer Products: On the flip side, Tata Consumer emerged as the star performer, surging over 8% to reach ₹1,270.90.

Sun Pharma & Sun Life: Healthcare and insurance sectors saw defensive buying, with Sun Pharma gaining 1.47%.

Adani and Banking

Adani Enterprises remained in focus as the company notified shareholders about the transfer of unclaimed shares to the IEPF. The stock traded with high volatility, down 0.20% at ₹2,501.

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Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank index struggled, falling 1.57% to 54,439.90. Heavyweights like SBI and HDFC Bank saw selling pressure, dropping 4.36% and 1.87% respectively, as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their exit from emerging markets amid high US inflation.

Crude Relief?

Global cues provided a breather as Brent crude prices dipped toward $80 per barrel. However, the shadow of the US-China trade talks and Middle East tensions keeps the India VIX high. The market is in a "wait-and-watch" mode until the quarterly earnings of Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors are released later today.