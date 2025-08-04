Shibu Soren's Net Worth: Former Jharkhand CM Leaves Behind Assets Worth Rs 7 Crore

Tribal rights icon and Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Shibu Soren Net Worth

Soren had served three times as a CM and according to his 2019 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Shibu Soren's total assets were valued at Rs 7.25 crores, with liabilities exceeding Rs 2.2 crores.

Additionally, Shibu Soren's

Annual Income for 2017-2018 income tax return for 2017-2018 showed an annual income of Rs 7,05,090, which is a slight increase from previous years.

Further, Soren's income also increased over time as it grew Rs 6,76,412 in 2027-18, Rs 6,51,724 in 2015-16 and Rs 6,52,584 in 2014-15, respectively.

Major Assets: Movable And Immovable Properties

Soren also owned a mix of movable and immovable assets, including residential properties in Jharkhand, agricultural land, bank deposits as well as cash holdings.

His total liabilities were more than Rs 2.2 crores, likely from loans and pending payments.

Political Career And Earnings

As a long-serving MP and CM, his earning came from salaries, allowances, and other legal sources.

Investments and Financial Holdings

While exact details aren't public, his wealth likely included fixed deposits, government bonds, other low-risk investments.

Further, his family, including his son, Hemant Soren (former Jharkhand CM), have significant political influence, but their individual wealth is disclosed separately.