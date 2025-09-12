Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 3: Here’s What The GMP Indicates

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Price Band and Key Dates The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 155–165 per share. The issue opened for subscription on September 10 and will close today, September 12. The allotment is expected on September 15, and the stock is likely to list on the BSE and NSE on September 17.

The IPO has generated strong buzz in the grey market. According to market observers, Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 31 as of 9:29 am on September 12. This translates to an estimated listing price of around Rs 196 per share, implying a potential 18.79% listing gain for investors who receive allotment.



About Shringar House of Mangalsutra

Founded in January 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited is engaged in designing and manufacturing Mangalsutras for the Indian market. Its collection includes pieces made with American diamonds, cubic zirconia, pearls, and semi-precious stones, crafted in 18k and 22k gold. The company caters to corporate clients, wholesale jewellers, and retailers across the country.



Lead Manager and Registrar

The IPO is managed by Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar of the issue.