SIAM: Car Sales Dip in May 2025 - Will RBI Rate Cuts and Monsoon Boost Auto Demand?

As per the data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales went down by 0.8% at 3,44,656 units in May. The total number of Pvs sold during May last year stood at 3,47,492 units.

According to Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, all vehicle segments posted stable performance in May 2025. Passenger Vehicles segment posted sales of 3.45 Lakh units, though 2nd highest ever of May, the segment de-grew marginally by (-) 0.8% compared to May 2024, three-Wheelers de-grew by (-) 3.3% compared to May of previous year, with sales of 0.54 lakh units, while two-wheeler segment grew by 2.2% in May 2025, as compared to May 2024, with sales of 16.56 Lakh units.