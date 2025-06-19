Siemens Energy India Zooms On Debut! With Rs 4,100 Cr Bullet Train Order, How Far Can Stock Go? Check Jefferies Target

Siemens Energy India made a strong stock market debut on June 19, 2025, with shares listing well above their discovered prices. | Image: Representative

Siemens Energy India Share Price: Shares of Siemens Energy India Limited (SEIL), the demerged entity from Siemens Ltd, made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The stock listed at Rs 2,850 on the BSE and Rs 2,840 on the NSE, significantly higher than the discovered prices of Rs 2,368.80 and Rs 2,478.20, respectively.

Soon after listing, the shares hit their 5% upper circuit limits, touching Rs 2,992.45 on the BSE and Rs 2,982 on the NSE.

At 11:11 AM, SEIL shares were trading at Rs 2,819.95, down 1.05%, after hitting a high of Rs 2,992.45 and a low of Rs 2,725.50.

The listing comes after SEIL received approvals from both BSE and NSE for trading of its equity shares effective June 19.

Siemens Energy India Share Price Target

Global brokerage, Jefferies has initiated coverage on SEIL with a “Buy” rating, citing strong government policy support, a growing order book, and ample capacity headroom. Jefferies expects SEIL’s revenue to grow from Rs 63,452 crore in FY24 to Rs 1.51 lakh crore by FY27, supported by India’s $100 billion transmission capex pipeline.

The company has already secured Rs 5,100 crore worth of orders in the first five months of FY25, pushing its total order book to Rs 15,100 crore—2.4 times its FY24 revenue, which includes an order by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

EBITDA margins are projected to improve from 15.6% in FY24 to 19.5% by FY27, with EPS expected to grow at a CAGR of 40% during FY24–27.

Jefferies has given Siemens Energy a base case fair value of Rs 3,350 per share, using a 60x FY27 earnings multiple, referencing global peers like Hitachi Energy and GE Vernova.

Meanwhile, Siemens Ltd (ex-Energy) opened at Rs 3,354.80 and was last seen trading at Rs 3,291.00, down 1.86%. Jefferies has also rated Siemens Ltd a “Buy” with a target price of Rs 5,170, backed by strong railways and factory automation growth, and an order inflow of Rs 5,900 crore in the first half of FY25.

Siemens Energy India Order Book

This contract is for setting up an advanced signalling and telecommunication system for India’s first high-speed rail project.

The total value of the order is around Rs 4,100 crore. Siemens Limited’s share is Rs 1,230 crore. According to a statement released by Siemens, the company will handle the design, installation, and long-term maintenance of the signalling and telecom systems.