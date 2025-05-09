SIP Inflows Hit Record High in April, Up 2.72%: AMFI Data

The monthly inflows through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) into mutual funds increased 2.72 percent to a fresh all-time high of Rs 26,632 crore in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the net inflows routed into equity mutual funds dropped 3.3 per cent to Rs 24,269.26 crore in April, as per data disclosed by Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) on May 9.

On the other hand, post April net inflows into open-ended equity funds have stayed in the positive zone for the 50th month in a row beginning from March 2021.

The slight fall in inflows came into effect after the decent market recovery last month. In April, BSE benchmark Sensex rose3.65 percent, while NSE Nifty 50 increased 3.46 percent.

Reportedly, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) chief Venkat Chalasani said that while geopolitical developments and border tensions could introduce short-term market volatility, investors are encouraged to stay focused on their long-term financial goals.

Equity funds

In the equity vertical, Midcap Fund and Smallcap Fund segments dropped in inflows during April.

Net inflows into Midcap funds inched lower by 3.6 percent to Rs 3,313.98 crore, while smallcap funds saw drop of 2.3 percent in net investments to Rs 3,999.95 crore. On the other hand, relatively safer largecap funds saw 7.8 percent rise in inflows to Rs 2,671.46 crore.

The biggest jump in inflows came in Sectoral/Thematic Funds, which saw 1,076.4 percent rise in inflows to Rs 2,000.95 crore.

Monthly Inflows Into Largecap, Midcap, Smallcap Funds

April marked the fourth consecutive month of declining net equity inflows, bringing them to their lowest level in the past 12 months.