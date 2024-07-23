sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:06 IST, July 23rd 2024

Sitharaman again carries tablet in red pouch to present paperless Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman once again carried a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' style pouch as she headed for Parliament to present the full Budget

Reported by: Republic Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman uses a Made in India tablet for the announcement of Union Budget or Interim Budget.
Nirmala Sitharaman uses a Made in India tablet for the announcement of Union Budget or Interim Budget. | Image: ANI
