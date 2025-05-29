Skip the Wait, Not The Deadline: Instantly Get Your e-PAN For ITR 2025 Filing

The Permanent Account Number, commonly known as PAN, is a 10-character alphanumeric code issued by the Income Tax Department of India.

It plays a crucial role in tracking and linking all financial and tax-related transactions of individuals and entities. From filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) to opening bank accounts, investing in mutual funds, or securing a gas connection, PAN is indispensable.



During the ITR season, the relevance of PAN becomes even more critical. A valid PAN is mandatory for filing income tax returns. Without it, your return can’t be processed. It’s a legal identity and financial document that acts as a unique identifier for all tax-related transactions.



Why PAN Matters More Than Ever

The importance of PAN goes beyond just tax filing. It helps the Income Tax Department consolidate a taxpayer’s transactions such as:

Payment of taxes

TDS/TCS credits

Income returns

High-value financial transactions

Correspondence and notices

This unique number enables efficient tracking of all financial activities, making tax evasion difficult and enhancing transparency in the financial ecosystem. For salaried individuals, business owners, and investors, having a PAN is non-negotiable, especially with the increasing digitisation of financial systems.



Challenges with Traditional Physical PAN Cards

While the significance of a PAN card is undeniable, the traditional process of acquiring a physical card is cumbersome and time-consuming. Once the application is submitted, it typically takes two weeks or more for the PAN card to be verified, printed, and delivered.



This delay can be problematic, particularly during the ITR season or when one urgently needs a PAN for tasks like:

Opening a bank account

Applying for loans

Registering a property transaction

Investing in shares and mutual funds



The Government's Digital Answer: e-PAN Service

To eliminate delays and enhance user experience, the Income Tax Department introduced the e-PAN service, which enables instant issuance of PAN cards to individuals possessing a valid Aadhaar number.





The e-PAN is a digitally signed document available in PDF format. It is generated based on the e-KYC data linked to the applicant's Aadhaar. Best of all, it is completely free of cost and available in real time.



The service is part of the government’s Digital India initiative to simplify tax administration and encourage prompt compliance.



How to Instantly Apply for an e-PAN

Here’s a step-by-step guide to get your PAN instantly:



Visit the e-Filing Portal:

Go to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Access Instant e-PAN Application:

On the homepage, select “Instant e-PAN”, then click on “Get New e-PAN”.



Enter Aadhaar Details:

Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number. Accept the declaration and click ‘Continue’.

OTP Authentication:

You will receive a 6-digit OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter it to verify your identity.

Validate with UIDAI:

Consent to validate your Aadhaar with UIDAI. Your demographic data will be pulled automatically.

Download Your e-PAN:

After successful submission, an acknowledgement number will be generated. Select “View e-PAN” and “Download e-PAN” to get your digital card.

Optional: Validate or Link Your Email ID

Although optional, linking or validating your email ID can help in future verifications:

If your Aadhaar-linked email is updated but not validated, click Validate Email, enter the OTP, and proceed.

If the email is not yet linked, click Link Email ID and follow the OTP process.