Sky’s the Limit: China Unveils Era of Flying Taxis with Autonomous Drones

"China has officially entered the era of "flying taxis". 2 Chinese companies have obtained the commercial operation certificate for autonomous passenger drones from CAAC. China is at the forefront of the world's 4th Industrial Revolution, "Li Zexin, a Chinese journalist with XH News, stated on Twitter.

This milestone also paves the way for the deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial passenger services, by the world's fastest growing economy. With this approval, China becomes one of the first nations to regulate and commercialize pilotless air travel, marking a significant step toward futuristic urban mobility.