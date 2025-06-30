Small Savings Rates Hold Steady! Govt Keeps PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme Interest Unchanged For July–September 2025

The central government on Monday announced that the rate of interest on varying “small savings schemes” for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, which begins from July 1, 2025 and ends on Septemeber 20, 2025 shall remain “unchanged” from those notified for the first quarter that began on April 1, 2025 till June 30, 2025, as per the Ministry of Finance office memorandum.

This translates into the same interest to applicable on ppoular schemes like small savings schemes, including Public Provident Fund ( PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSY), and the National Savings Certificate (NSC).

This Ministry of Finance Office Memorandum informed that rates of interest applicable on Small Savings Schemes in India will remain "unchanged" in Q2 FY25-26. Image Credit: X

The interest rates for Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes will remain at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent.