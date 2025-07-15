Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Online On BSE, Registrar Websites - Guide

Republic World
Updated 15 July 2025 at 09:22 IST

The allotment of the shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces' initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO
Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO | Image: Smartworks Coworking Spaces

Investors who have applied for the IPOO can check their allotment status either through the website or the registrar's platform, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (also known as Link Intime India Pvt Ltd).

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO: Key Details

The public issue had opened for subscription on July 10, 2025 and it closed on July 14, 2025, receiving strong investor interest.

The IPO aimed at raising Rs 582.56 crore and this included a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares worth Rs 445 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 0.34 crore shares worth Rs 137.56 crore.

The public listing was subscribed 13.92 times overall. The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 24.92 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 23.68 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 3.69 times.

How To Check Allotment Status: Guide

Here is how investors can check their allotment status:

On the BSE website:

  • Visit the BSE IPO allotment page
  • Click on the 'Equity' option
  • Select 'Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited' from the drop-down menu
  • Enter application number and PAN number
  • Enter the captcha code and click 'Search' to check your allotment.

On the Link Intime Website:

  • Go to the Link Intime IPO allotment page
  • Select 'Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited' from the drop-down menu
  • Choose one of the following to search: Application Number, Demat Account Number or PAN number.
  • Enter the required details and captcha code
  • Click ‘Submit’ to view your allotment status

Published 15 July 2025 at 09:22 IST