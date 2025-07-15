Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Online On BSE, Registrar Websites - Guide

The allotment of the shares of Smartworks Coworking Spaces' initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Investors who have applied for the IPOO can check their allotment status either through the website or the registrar's platform, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (also known as Link Intime India Pvt Ltd).

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO: Key Details

The public issue had opened for subscription on July 10, 2025 and it closed on July 14, 2025, receiving strong investor interest.

The IPO aimed at raising Rs 582.56 crore and this included a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares worth Rs 445 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 0.34 crore shares worth Rs 137.56 crore.

The public listing was subscribed 13.92 times overall. The segment for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 24.92 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 23.68 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 3.69 times.

How To Check Allotment Status: Guide

Here is how investors can check their allotment status:

On the BSE website:

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page

Click on the 'Equity' option

Select 'Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited' from the drop-down menu

Enter application number and PAN number

Enter the captcha code and click 'Search' to check your allotment.

On the Link Intime Website: