SMFG India Credit Appoints Ravi Narayanan as New CEO

SMFG India Credit (SMICC), a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India with assets under management exceeding Rs 60,000 crore and serving over 3 million customers, has appointed Ravi Narayanan as its new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment takes effect from August 28, 2025.

Notably, Narayanan brings more than 30 years of experience in retail banking and branch distribution. He has held senior leadership roles at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank and has served on the boards of Axis Securities and Axis Mutual Fund.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajeev Kannan, Chairman of SMFG India Credit, expressed confidence in Narayanan’s ability to steer the company into its next phase of expansion.

“We are pleased to welcome Ravi Narayanan as CEO of SMFG India Credit. His deep expertise in retail and branch network management will be invaluable in driving growth and delivering value to our shareholders,” he stated

Speaking about his new role, Narayanan said, “I look forward to working with the talented team at SMFG India to accelerate our retail business and strengthen customer engagement through our extensive branch network across the country. My focus will be on sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and reinforcing a strong culture of risk management and compliance. Joining SMBC Group, with its rich legacy spanning over 400 years, is a proud moment as we expand our footprint in India.”

SMFG India Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), has been operating in India since 2007. The company is a NBFC (Non-Banking Finance Company) offering instant personal loans, business loans, loan against property & more.