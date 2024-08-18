sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:49 IST, August 18th 2024

'Soft landing' hopes are back to lift US stocks after recession scare

Driving the turnaround are this week's reports on retail sales, inflation and producer prices, which helped allay worries over an economic slowdown sparked by weaker-than-expected employment data at the start of the month.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
