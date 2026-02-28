Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 28 February 2026 at 18:09 IST

Some Oil Majors, Traders Suspend Shipments Via Hormuz Amid US Attack On Iran, Sources Say

Some oil majors and top trading houses have suspended crude oil and fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
Crude Oil
Some oil majors suspend crude oil and fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz | Image: PTI

Some oil majors and top trading houses have suspended crude oil and fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, four trading sources said on Saturday.

"Our ships will stay put for several days," one top executive at a major trading desk said.

Advertisement

Also read: OPEC May Consider Larger Oil Output Boost, Sources Say After Iran Strike

Published By : Shourya Jha

Published On: 28 February 2026 at 18:09 IST