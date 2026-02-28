Updated 28 February 2026 at 18:09 IST
Some Oil Majors, Traders Suspend Shipments Via Hormuz Amid US Attack On Iran, Sources Say
Some oil majors suspend crude oil and fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz | Image: PTI
Some oil majors and top trading houses have suspended crude oil and fuel shipments via the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, four trading sources said on Saturday.
"Our ships will stay put for several days," one top executive at a major trading desk said.
