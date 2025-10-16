Sonu Sood, Son Eshaan Buy Rs 1.05 Crore Land In Panvel: Key Investment Details

Indian actor Sonu Sood, celebrated for his cinematic versatility and humanitarian efforts, has made headlines with two significant real estate investments alongside his son, Eshaan Sood.

The duo recently acquired a plot of land in Panvel and an apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, these transactions highlight the growing appeal of strategic locations like Panvel and Andheri West for high-profile investors.

Sood's Panvel Land Purchase: Details

In October 2025, Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan jointly purchased a 0.0650-hectare (~777 sq. yd.) plot of land in Shirdon, Panvel Taluka, for Rs. 1.05 crore.

The deal, which incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 6.3 lakh and registration fees of Rs. 30,000, underscores Panvel’s rising status as a real estate hotspot. Located along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Panvel-Karjat railway line, Panvel offers seamless connectivity to Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Mumbai.

The area’s transformation into a residential and commercial hub is fueled by major infrastructure projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link).

With upcoming IT parks, educational institutions, and industrial zones, Panvel is attracting professionals and families seeking a blend of connectivity and livability. The investment reflects the area’s potential for long-term growth, making it a smart choice for savvy investors.

Sonu Sood’s Andheri West Apartment: A Premium Mumbai Acquisition

In a separate transaction in August 2025, Eshaan Sood purchased a luxurious apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, valued at Rs. 2.6 crore.

The property, with a RERA carpet area of 83.61 sq. m. (~900 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 100.37 sq. m. (~1,080 sq. ft.), is situated in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

The deal involved a stamp duty of Rs. 15.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000, as per IGR records accessed by Square Yards.

Andheri West, known for its proximity to Bollywood’s hub, upscale residential projects, and vibrant commercial scene, is a prime location for high-net-worth individuals.

Eshaan’s purchase aligns with the area’s reputation as a preferred destination for celebrities and professionals, offering a mix of modern amenities and urban convenience.

Sonu Sood: A Star On and Off the Screen

Sonu Sood, originally from Punjab, has carved a niche in Bollywood with his powerful performances in Hindi and South Indian films since the early 2000s. Known for roles ranging from menacing villains to heroic leads, his on-screen charisma is matched by his off-screen impact.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sood gained nationwide acclaim for his humanitarian efforts, helping thousands of stranded individuals return home. His commitment to social causes and fitness has cemented his status as a beloved public figure.

Why Panvel and Andheri West Are Hotspots for Investors