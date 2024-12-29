South Korea Place Crash: 47 Dead; Tragic Second Crash This Month - What Exactly Happened?

A Jeju Air flight from Bangkok ended in disaster at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, leaving 47 confirmed dead and over 130 still unaccounted for. The Boeing 737-800 crashed during an emergency landing attempt, marking South Korea's second aviation tragedy this month.

Timeline of events

At approximately 9:07 a.m. local time, the aircraft made a second attempt to land after a failed approach. According to reports initial investigations suggest a malfunction in the front landing gear may have caused the fatal crash. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane skid off the runway and collide with a concrete barrier before being engulfed in flames.

Footage captured by local media showed black smoke rising from the wreckage as emergency responders struggled to bring the fire under control.

What went wrong?

Preliminary reports indicate the front landing gear failed to deploy, making a safe landing impossible. The transport ministry is also probing whether a bird strike damaged the landing mechanism. "The aircraft’s systems were compromised, forcing the crew to attempt an emergency landing," stated a fire department official.

The flight was carrying 181 passengers and six crew members. Only two survivors—a passenger and a crew member—were rescued from the smoldering debris. Emergency teams faced significant challenges due to intense heat and heavy smoke.

Among those onboard were primarily South Korean nationals, with two Thai citizens also identified. Families of the victims have been informed, and South Korea is observing a period of mourning.

Airport operations halted

The crash site at Muan International Airport, located in South Jeolla Province, remains sealed off. Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing, with 32 fire trucks and helicopters deployed to extinguish the flames and search for remains.