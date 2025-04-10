S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Plunge as Donald Trump-Xi Trade War Escalates into Direct Clash

US stocks dropped sharply on Thursday, reversing some of their record-setting gains from the prior session as investors factored in the re-escalation of trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The S&P 500 tumbled 2.9%, the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,000 points, or 2.2%, in a dramatic market reversal. Tech and energy shares led the declines as a renewed tariff offensive by President Trump against China cast a long shadow over market sentiment.



Trump’s Trade Shift

The pullback came just a day after Wall Street celebrated one of its biggest rallies since World War II, sparked by Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff pause on most US trading partners. However, the optimism faded quickly as Trump doubled down on China, raising tariffs to an eye-popping 125%. Beijing retaliated with its own increase, hiking duties on US goods to 84%.



Read This Also: 'No Winners': China Accepts It's A US-China Trade War, Responds To Donald Trump's Tariffs



Tech, Energy Stocks Bear the Brunt

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was hit hard, with Nvidia plunging over 5%, Tesla dropping 6%, and Apple falling 3.5%. Meta also sank more than 4% as the so-called 'Magnificent 7' tech stocks gave back a chunk of Wednesday’s explosive gains.

Energy stocks were also under pressure as oil prices slid — a reaction to fears that Chinese demand could weaken under prolonged tariff strain. China remains the world’s largest crude importer.



